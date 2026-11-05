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Nov. 10: What Happened and What Comes Next: post-election review with James Dawson

The reason why Tehran is paying attention to Republican midterm losses

NPR | By Mary Louise Kelly,
Tom Bowman
Published November 5, 2026 at 3:29 PM MST

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman about how the Democrats might use their newly acquired power to curb the war in Iran.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a host of All Things Considered, NPR's flagship afternoon newsmagazine. She is also the host of NPR's national security podcast, Sources & Methods.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.
See stories by Tom Bowman

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