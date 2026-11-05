The reason why Tehran is paying attention to Republican midterm losses
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman about how the Democrats might use their newly acquired power to curb the war in Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman about how the Democrats might use their newly acquired power to curb the war in Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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