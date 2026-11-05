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Nov. 10: What Happened and What Comes Next: post-election review with James Dawson

White dwarf stars come in a surprising number of colors, study finds

NPR | By Ari Daniel
Published November 5, 2026 at 2:05 PM MST

Turns out these remnants of dying stars are not all white – a new study finds that they can come in a wide array of colors, from salmon pink to chartreuse.

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Ari Daniel
Ari Daniel is a freelance contributor to NPR's Science desk.
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