White dwarf stars come in a surprising number of colors, study finds
Turns out these remnants of dying stars are not all white – a new study finds that they can come in a wide array of colors, from salmon pink to chartreuse.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Turns out these remnants of dying stars are not all white – a new study finds that they can come in a wide array of colors, from salmon pink to chartreuse.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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