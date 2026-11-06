College football teams scramble to secure playoff spot
NPR's A Martinez speaks with CBS Sports college football writer Shehan Jeyarajah about the tightening competition among college football teams vying for playoff spots.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's A Martinez speaks with CBS Sports college football writer Shehan Jeyarajah about the tightening competition among college football teams vying for playoff spots.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.