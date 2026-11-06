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Nov. 10: What Happened and What Comes Next: post-election review with James Dawson

Cornell faculty passes vote of no-confidence in university administration

WSKG | By Jeongyoon Han
Published November 6, 2026 at 3:32 PM MST

Cornell University's faculty is voting on a no-confidence resolution, condemning the school's administration handling of an alleged gang rape.

Copyright 2026 WSKG News
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All Things Considered
Jeongyoon Han

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