Former Army medic reflects on his toughest moments helping the wounded
Twenty years ago, Army Staff Sergeant Phillip Trezza deployed to Iraq as a medic. He speaks with his teenage daughter about some of his toughest moments.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Twenty years ago, Army Staff Sergeant Phillip Trezza deployed to Iraq as a medic. He speaks with his teenage daughter about some of his toughest moments.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.