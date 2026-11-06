NPR's 'Machine Gods' podcast: What the midterms could change about AI Policy
Kevin Roose and Casey Newton discuss what impact the midterms could have on AI development. They co-host Machine Gods, NPR's new podcast about AI.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Kevin Roose and Casey Newton discuss what impact the midterms could have on AI development. They co-host Machine Gods, NPR's new podcast about AI.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.