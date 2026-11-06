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Nov. 10: What Happened and What Comes Next: post-election review with James Dawson

NPR's 'Machine Gods' podcast: What the midterms could change about AI Policy

NPR | By Kevin Roose,
Casey Newton
Published November 6, 2026 at 2:53 PM MST

Kevin Roose and Casey Newton discuss what impact the midterms could have on AI development. They co-host Machine Gods, NPR's new podcast about AI.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Kevin Roose
Kevin Roose is an award-winning journalist, bestselling author, and one of the most widely read chroniclers of the AI era. He is the co-host of Machine Gods, a podcast about AI made in partnership with NPR, and a contributing writer at The Atlantic.
Casey Newton
Casey Newton is the co-host of Machine Gods, a video-first show about AI from NPR, which he hosts with Kevin Roose. Prior, Newton and Roose created and hosted Hard Fork at The New York Times, which Time named one of the 100 best podcasts of all time.

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