Deb Haaland's New Mexico challenge
Deb Haaland is the first Native American governor of New Mexico. She faces big expectations and challenges, but also opportunities in a deep blue state with abundant petroleum revenue.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Deb Haaland is the first Native American governor of New Mexico. She faces big expectations and challenges, but also opportunities in a deep blue state with abundant petroleum revenue.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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