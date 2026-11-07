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Nov. 10: What Happened and What Comes Next: post-election review with James Dawson

Deb Haaland's New Mexico challenge

NPR | By Jeanette DeDios
Published November 7, 2026 at 5:41 AM MST

Deb Haaland is the first Native American governor of New Mexico. She faces big expectations and challenges, but also opportunities in a deep blue state with abundant petroleum revenue.

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Jeanette DeDios
Jeanette DeDios

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