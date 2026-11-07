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Nov. 10: What Happened and What Comes Next: post-election review with James Dawson

Google, Meta and TikTok sue to block California youth social media law

NPR | By Rachael Myrow,
Scott Simon
Published November 7, 2026 at 5:41 AM MST

Google, Meta, and TikTok have sued California to block the enforcement of a state law meant to protect children from getting addicted to social media.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Weekend Edition Saturday
Rachael Myrow
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

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