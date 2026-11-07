Google, Meta and TikTok sue to block California youth social media law
Google, Meta, and TikTok have sued California to block the enforcement of a state law meant to protect children from getting addicted to social media.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Google, Meta, and TikTok have sued California to block the enforcement of a state law meant to protect children from getting addicted to social media.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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