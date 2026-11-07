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Nov. 10: What Happened and What Comes Next: post-election review with James Dawson

How the new Senate majority shifts control over the federal judiciary

NPR | By Nina Totenberg,
Scott Simon
Published November 7, 2026 at 5:41 AM MST

The change in the Senate's majority party means that starting Jan. 3, Democrats will run federal judicial appointments and may continue to until at least 2030.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Weekend Edition Saturday
Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent.
See stories by Nina Totenberg
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

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