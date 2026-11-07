How the new Senate majority shifts control over the federal judiciary
The change in the Senate's majority party means that starting Jan. 3, Democrats will run federal judicial appointments and may continue to until at least 2030.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The change in the Senate's majority party means that starting Jan. 3, Democrats will run federal judicial appointments and may continue to until at least 2030.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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