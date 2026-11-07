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Nov. 10: What Happened and What Comes Next: post-election review with James Dawson

Struggling to survive in Cuba

NPR | By Eyder Peralta,
Scott Simon
Published November 7, 2026 at 5:40 AM MST

Cuba faces deepening crisis and isolation under heavy U.S. sanctions. Our Havana correspondent reports on how locals use ingenious—and sometimes desperate—ways to survive and make a living.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Weekend Edition Saturday
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is an international correspondent for NPR. He was named NPR's Mexico City correspondent in 2022.
See stories by Eyder Peralta
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

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