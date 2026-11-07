Week in Politics: Trump taps Miller for chief of staff; doubles down on Trumpism
President Trump's decision to make Stephen Miller his new chief of staff is a rebuke of the midterm results and a doubling-down on Trumpism.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump's decision to make Stephen Miller his new chief of staff is a rebuke of the midterm results and a doubling-down on Trumpism.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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