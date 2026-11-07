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Nov. 10: What Happened and What Comes Next: post-election review with James Dawson

Week in Politics: Trump taps Miller for chief of staff; doubles down on Trumpism

NPR | By Scott Simon,
Ron Elving
Published November 7, 2026 at 5:41 AM MST

President Trump's decision to make Stephen Miller his new chief of staff is a rebuke of the midterm results and a doubling-down on Trumpism.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Weekend Edition Saturday
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Ron Elving
Ron Elving is Senior Editor and Correspondent on the Washington Desk for NPR News, where he is frequently heard as a news analyst and writes regularly for NPR.org.

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