Historically red state legislatures have flipped. Here's what's on their agenda
Democrats made sweeping gains in state legislatures across the country. We look at North Carolina and Arizona to see what that could mean.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Democrats made sweeping gains in state legislatures across the country. We look at North Carolina and Arizona to see what that could mean.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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