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Nov. 10: What Happened and What Comes Next: post-election review with James Dawson

Historically red state legislatures have flipped. Here's what's on their agenda

NPR | By Ayesha Rascoe,
Wayne SchutskyColin Campbell
Published November 8, 2026 at 6:16 AM MST

Democrats made sweeping gains in state legislatures across the country. We look at North Carolina and Arizona to see what that could mean.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Weekend Edition Sunday
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and the Saturday episodes of Up First.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe
Wayne Schutsky
Colin Campbell

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