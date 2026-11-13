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Newly elected lawmakers come to D.C. for freshmen orientation

NPR | By Barbara Sprunt
Published November 13, 2026 at 2:43 AM MST

Newly elected lawmakers are in Washington, D.C., this week for orientation, where members learn everything from committees and ethics rules to where the bathrooms are.

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Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a correspondent on NPR's Washington Desk covering Congress.
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