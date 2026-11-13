Newly elected lawmakers come to D.C. for freshmen orientation
Newly elected lawmakers are in Washington, D.C., this week for orientation, where members learn everything from committees and ethics rules to where the bathrooms are.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Newly elected lawmakers are in Washington, D.C., this week for orientation, where members learn everything from committees and ethics rules to where the bathrooms are.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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