Arts & Culture

Chicano artist celebrates 'people who history painted out'

Boise State Public Radio News | By Karina Llanes,
Sasa Woodruff
Published April 20, 2022 at 3:59 PM MDT
Paintings by Chicano artist Eddie Melendrez exhibited in a gallery at the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho
Estefania Mondragon
/
PODER of Idaho
Paintings by artist Eddie Melendrez exhibit at the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho

Artist Eddie Melendrez likes to paint people in their everyday lives. His works pay tribute to his Chicano culture by depicting scenes including lowrider cars and Day of the Dead celebrations.

Artist Eddie Melendrez stands with his wife Nancy, and daughter Selena in front of his paintings at his exhibit at the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho
Estefania Mondragon
/
PODER of Idaho
Artist Eddie Melendrez stands with his wife Nancy, and daughter Selena

The Ontario, Oregon resident's newest exhibit, "Our Struggle to be Seen in the In-between Space. Paintings of a People who History Painted Out" is now open at the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho.

Melendrez is an Ontario city council member and also runs a youth boxing program there. He paints some of the at-risk youth he works with as he sees them.

“Regular kids,” he says.

The self-taught artist also creates portraits of late family members and people who have inspired him from his community. His exhibit is open until June.

Tags

Arts & Culture Canyon CountyHispanicArtLatinoChicano
Karina Llanes
Karina Llanes as a newsroom intern and a senior at the College of Idaho. She's majoring in creative writing and writes for The Coyote, the school’s student newspaper.
See stories by Karina Llanes
Sasa Woodruff
When I was a University of Utah freshman, I marched up the hill to KUER to hand deliver a $20 check. The receptionist was so excited a teen listened (and donated!) to public radio that she told me to call the news director for an internship. I did and I've been working in media ever since.
See stories by Sasa Woodruff