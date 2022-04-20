Chicano artist celebrates 'people who history painted out'

Artist Eddie Melendrez likes to paint people in their everyday lives. His works pay tribute to his Chicano culture by depicting scenes including lowrider cars and Day of the Dead celebrations.

Estefania Mondragon / PODER of Idaho Artist Eddie Melendrez stands with his wife Nancy, and daughter Selena

The Ontario, Oregon resident's newest exhibit, "Our Struggle to be Seen in the In-between Space. Paintings of a People who History Painted Out" is now open at the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho.

Melendrez is an Ontario city council member and also runs a youth boxing program there. He paints some of the at-risk youth he works with as he sees them.

“Regular kids,” he says.

The self-taught artist also creates portraits of late family members and people who have inspired him from his community. His exhibit is open until June.