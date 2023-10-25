Here’s a preview of your next must-hear podcast: ‘Mustang’

Journalist and podcast extraordinaire Ashley Ahearn gave up the city life when she and her husband moved to the rural sagebrush country of Washington State. And things took a significant turn when she opted to adopt a wild mustang.

“When I first got Boo, I wasn't sure if I was going to share this part of my life publicly because I didn't know how it was going to go,” said Ahearn. “I just had to bring my recorder with me … and I started recording these little snippets of our time together. And then as I was just kind of curious about the world of Mustangs.”

Just as her new podcast “Mustang” is dropping its premiere episode, Ahearn visits with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about her very personal … and now, quite professional, passion.

Additionally: The Little Black Mustang is a beautifully illustrated story of a wild horse and the special bond he forms with the little girl who adopts him. It's written by Ashley Ahearn and illustrated by Catie Michel.

