Here’s a preview of your next must-hear podcast: ‘Mustang’

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published October 25, 2023 at 6:19 AM MDT
Ashley Ahearn lays across the top of her black mustang, Boo, in a couple inches of snow with snowy foothills in the background.
Ashley Ahearn
Ashley Ahearn and her mustang, Boo.

Journalist and podcast extraordinaire Ashley Ahearn gave up the city life when she and her husband moved to the rural sagebrush country of Washington State. And things took a significant turn when she opted to adopt a wild mustang.

“When I first got Boo, I wasn't sure if I was going to share this part of my life publicly because I didn't know how it was going to go,” said Ahearn. “I just had to bring my recorder with me … and I started recording these little snippets of our time together. And then as I was just kind of curious about the world of Mustangs.”

Just as her new podcast “Mustang” is dropping its premiere episode, Ahearn visits with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about her very personal … and now, quite professional, passion.

Mustang is sponsored by Barbarian Brewing.

Additionally: The Little Black Mustang is a beautifully illustrated story of a wild horse and the special bond he forms with the little girl who adopts him. It's written by Ashley Ahearn and illustrated by Catie Michel.

Tags
Arts & Culture Wild HorsesMustang
George Prentice
When people ask me, “What time do you start Morning Edition?” my go-to answer is, “Don’t worry. No matter what time you get up, we’re on the job.”
