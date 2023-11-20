© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio Music is coming to the Wood River Valley

Treefort announces its 2024 line-up: Local favorites join national, international roster

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published November 20, 2023 at 5:14 AM MST
Two pictures of Devendra Banhart on the left and Neko Case on the right in cartoon-like soft square bubbles on a pink background
Treefort Music Fest
/
Official Website
Big names from the firstling-up release include artist Devendra Banhart and Neko Case.

Treefort Music Fest announced the first wave of bands for its 2024 line-up. Some of the big names are Neko Case, Devendra Banhart and comedian Jeanine Garofalo.

Co-founder Eric Gilbert said he’s excited to bring new folks to Boise for the 12th edition of the festival, like Ukrainian group Dakhabrakha which describes its music as “ethnic chaos.”

“They're a really interesting Ukrainian band coming to town for the first time that I've been following for years and finally able to get here,” he said.

Gilbert said he was particularly excited for Patrick Watson's appearance.

"He is going to be collaborating with the Boise Philharmonic this this year," he said, adding the festival’s line-up, like in previous years, is set to be diverse in both sound and demographics.

“We've been having a catchphrase for years, ‘The tree is for everyone,’ and we really try to embody that.” he said. “It really is by design. You can find something that you will enjoy and be excited about.”

So far, bands are coming from about 25 U.S. states and 15 different countries. Some local favorites like Boise based Afrosonics and Lobo Lara are also on the line-up. More will be announced in the coming months.

A list of all the bands line-up to appear at the 2024 edition of Treefort Music Fest. The names are in whiter on a black background and colorful cartoon-like graphics border the frame.
Treefort Music Fest
/
Official Website

Treefort Music Fest
Julie Luchetta
As the Canyon County reporter, I cover the Latina/o/x communities and agricultural hub of the Treasure Valley. I’m super invested in local journalism and social equity, and very grateful to be working in Idaho.
Julie Luchetta

