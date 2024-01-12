© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
As Idaho weathers a snow storm, residents of Zoo Boise enjoy their first snow days

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published January 12, 2024 at 8:38 AM MST
A tiger in the snow, laying down and the head upright, facing the camera.
Zoo Boise
Akasha lives at the Boise zoo and is an Amur Tiger. Her subspecies is used to cold climates and can be found in Far East Russia and Northeast China.

As Idahoans navigate the recent snowfall, residents at Zoo Boise are also adjusting to the weather. After the first big storm of the season, the whole place was blanketed in white, snow muffling almost all sounds. Only the pied crows were making a ruckus.

“It's kind of a serene place where the snow is out and there's a little bit of water in our lagoon, and it's just kind of really beautiful this time of year,” explained Jeff Agosta as he walked around the mostly empty zoo on Wednesday afternoon.

Dax, Cassius and Teddy, three African Wild Dogs from the same litter were particularly interested in what the humans were doing near their enclosure.

“They are very quiet when they're doing their patrol rounds. But then you can see they’ll stop,” Agosta said. “They’ll see people out here shoveling snow and they saw a zookeeper, Emily, walking around, which means it's close to feeding time.”

Groundskeepers spent the morning clearing the snow from the pathways while zookeepers made their rounds to make sure the animals had what they needed to stay warm.

An empty cage with the sign "SEE YOU IN SPRING. These cold temperatures aren't good for me, so I'm inside staying warm and cozy."
Julie Luchetta
/
Boise State Public Radio
Not all animals get to frolic in the snow, some species, like small birds and reptiles, are brought inside for the winter season.

The winter protocol is straightforward.

Many of the animals, like the zoo’s small birds and reptiles, are sent inside or offsite during the cold season as they can't survive in freezing weather. For giraffes, the low temperatures are not the issue. They are kept dry and warm during snowy days to prevent them from tripping on the icy ground. At 18 feet tall, a fall could be fatal.

But others, like the Maned Wolves, Lions or Nyala Antelopes get to hang out in the cold.

“They enjoy going out and frolicking in the snow,” Agosta said. “Then they can choose to come inside if they want to. It's kind of like a snow day.”

The zoo gives the animals heated water bowls, to prevent frost, and extra heaters disguised as rocks that look like their natural habitat. After Boise saw six inches of snowfall this week, zookeepers even made them snowmen.

“If it's a carnivore, they'll drip some blood on it. If it's something that eats, loves fruit, they'll drop a little fruit juice on it,” Agosta said.

Some animals are a bit scared of the snowmen, while others, like Paji the Sloth Bear, are very intrigued.

“She kind of picked at it for a few minutes, kind of almost scratching the head of it, and eventually just took a big swipe and knocked the head off and started licking and chewing on the snowman's head.”

The animals that come from wintery habitats, like the snow leopards or the red pandas, are particularly happy when it snows.

“They're actually more active this time of year than they are in other parts of the year,” Agosta said.

A red panda stands on a log, looking directly at the camera. A dusting of snow is visible in the background.
1 of 5  — Red Panda Zoo Boise winter snow
Red pandas, like snow leopards, are more active during the winter months as they come from cold snowy climates.
Naomi Clayton / NAC Photography
A maned wolf is walking next to a fence. There is several inches of snow on the ground. The picture is taken from a viewing spot above the enclosure. It looks like a tall lanky fox with an orange coat and thin black legs.
2 of 5  — mande wolf boise zoo snow
A maned wolf walks the perimeter of her enclosure at the Boise zoo.
Julie Luchetta / Boise State Public Radio
A male lion peaks his head out of the door of his indoor enclosure. There is snow on the ground.
3 of 5  — Lion snow boise zoo
Revan contemplates stepping out into the snow at the Boise zoo.
Julie Luchetta / Boise State Public Radio
An African Wild dog stands in the snow, inside an outdoor zoo enclosure, with another one partially visible next to him. They have brown orange coats, with spotted black areas and large round ears.
4 of 5  — African Wild Dog Boise zoo snow
African Wild Dogs at the Boise zoo can be found patrolling the snowy grounds of their enclosure during the winter.
Julie Luchetta / Boise State Public Radio
An African Wild Dog walks in front of the camera, with a slightly worn down snowman in the background.
5 of 5  — African wild dog zoo boise snow
Dax, Cassius and Teddy, three brothers from the same litter, enjoy the snowman built for them by zookeepers after the first big storm of the season.
Julie Luchetta / Boise State Public Radio

Vlad the Steller’s sea eagle is comfortably perched outside under a canopy. He comes from Eastern Siberia, so he’s not bothered by the temperatures. Same goes for the snow leopards. Despite having a warm indoor den, they are curled up outside taking a nap, coated in snowflakes.

As closing time approached, Akasha the tiger stood outside in her enclosure, roaring loudly to let everyone know she was ready for dinner time. Like many creatures at the Boise Zoo, she’s also been patrolling her enclosure, stopping regularly to stretch, roll around in the snow and shake the white dust off from her thick orange coat.
Julie Luchetta
As the Canyon County reporter, I cover the Latina/o/x communities and agricultural hub of the Treasure Valley.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

