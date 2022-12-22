© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
As we approach the end of the year, the days are getting shorter and the nights longer.The team at Boise State Public Radio is leaning into the darkness to share stories that take place at nighttime and bring you to spaces that are bustling – or undisturbed – after the sun sets.Find the stories in our series “After Dark” below, or hear them on Morning Edition.

You Know The Place podcast visits Zoo Boise ... at dark

Boise State Public Radio News | By Lacey Daley,
Joel Wayne
Published December 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM MST
Elvis the spider monkey at Zoo Boise
Joel Wayne
/
Boise State Public Radio

This story is part of a series called "After Dark." Find other stories in the series here.

Once guests have left Zoo Boise for the day, the gates are locked and dinner bowls are set out – it's relatively calm and quiet. But as the sun fades and the temperature drops, a noticeable shift takes place.

Joel Wayne and Lacey Daley of the You Know The Place podcast stopped by Zoo Boise to capture the change in the animals that only comes at dark.

Lacey Daley
By day, I manage all things digital at Boise State Public Radio. I also co-host and produce the podcast You Know The Place. By night, I'm probably counting pollinators in my garden, getting a work out done in the garage gym, or adding to my winning tally of Yahtzee games against my wife.
See stories by Lacey Daley
Joel Wayne
Joel is the co-producer and co-host of You Know The Place, the podcast that explores the local businesses, shops, clubs and pubs you always pass by, but may never take the time to visit.
See stories by Joel Wayne