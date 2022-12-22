You Know The Place podcast visits Zoo Boise ... at dark

This story is part of a series called "After Dark." Find other stories in the series here.

Once guests have left Zoo Boise for the day, the gates are locked and dinner bowls are set out – it's relatively calm and quiet. But as the sun fades and the temperature drops, a noticeable shift takes place.

Joel Wayne and Lacey Daley of the You Know The Place podcast stopped by Zoo Boise to capture the change in the animals that only comes at dark.

