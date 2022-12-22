As we approach the end of the year, the days are getting shorter and the nights longer.The team at Boise State Public Radio is leaning into the darkness to share stories that take place at nighttime and bring you to spaces that are bustling – or undisturbed – after the sun sets.Find the stories in our series “After Dark” below, or hear them on Morning Edition.
You Know The Place podcast visits Zoo Boise ... at dark
This story is part of a series called "After Dark." Find other stories in the series here.
Once guests have left Zoo Boise for the day, the gates are locked and dinner bowls are set out – it's relatively calm and quiet. But as the sun fades and the temperature drops, a noticeable shift takes place.
Joel Wayne and Lacey Daley of the You Know The Place podcast stopped by Zoo Boise to capture the change in the animals that only comes at dark.