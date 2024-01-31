© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
At Clyde's, drama is baked into comedy (you'll hunger for more)

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published January 31, 2024 at 5:10 AM MST
Clyde's opens February 3 at Boise Contemporary Theater and runs through February 17.
Describing Clyde’s, the diner, is as daunting as Clyde’s the play. Use stereotypes at your own peril. Is Clyde’s a greasy spoon? Perhaps, but its would-be chefs are aspirational.

Is Clyde’s a comedy, a drama or (God forbid) a dramedy? Perhaps, but audiences and critics agreed during its runs in New York, Chicago and L.A. that it’s a masterwork ... even a modern classic. And why not? It’s playwright is Lynn Nottage, the only woman to have won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama twice.

“It’s a testament to Lynn Nottage’s writing. I think people want to see great stories … and she’s a true storyteller,” said Chanel Bragg director of Clyde’s, opening Feb. 3 at Boise Contemporary Theater.“I’m beyond excited; and with the talent that we have surrounding us … you’re in for a treat. Yes, you’re going to laugh. It’s really, really funny. But you may find yourself crying too. And that, to me, is a great night of theater.”

Bragg joined two of her production’s co-stars, David Kepner and Shonda Royall to chat with Morning Edition host George Prentice about their love for the play, the endless layers to the story. and even a bit of Clyde’s-inspired beatboxing.
