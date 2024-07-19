With focus on local creators, Idaho Art Gallery kicks off July Art Show Exhibition

Idaho Art Gallery is showcasing the work of some of the newest players in Meridian’s art scene, including Nicole Hitchcock and Brecken Bird.

Gallery owner Nelli Garibyan said the two-day event attracts people from all over the Treasure Valley to both enjoy and buy art pieces, exclusively from Idaho artists. All ages are welcome at the free event.

“Sometimes we feature people from out of state and international artists, but this particular one is a Idaho group show," Garibyan said.

Eight artists from various disciplines will be showing their work, and will also be on hand for attendees to meet, according to the gallery’s website.

“Any type of art that people are looking for, whether it's traditional or whether it's modern contemporary, we have both of those featured," said Garibyan.

The event runs Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.