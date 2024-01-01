Sophia Darlings

Education: Boise State University

Highlights



Born and raised in Silicon Valley… forever a Cali girly <3

Brutally honest, while upholding the importance of all things fair and relative.

Retired YouTuber.

Experience

I am currently in my junior year at Boise State University studying my major in Communications, along with a minor in Journalism and certificate in Social Media Creator. I am originally from San Jose, California and have been residing over in Boise since late 2019. Throughout my years in high school, I have been attending numerous concerts and private music events, including Q&A and meet-and-greet sessions with popular artists within the music industry. Since moving to Boise, my passion for the behind-the-scenes aspects in the music industry has greatly influenced my path in wanting to pursue a career in the world of journalism.

During my sophomore year at Boise State, I have decided to partake in the journalism minor. Since then, I have covered stories on womens' social justice issues, specifically with abortion rights and EMTALA. I have interviewed with one of the co-founders of the Idaho Rights Abortion Organization, as well as have had the opportunity to interview some Boise folks about their views on this topic. The whole experience of interviewing the public and medical professionals, studying and reviewing federal documents, writing notes and interview questions, and filming and editing a story on a topic that I have so much passion for, it has given me an insight into the world of journalism and has made me decide that this is my calling – to serve the public by speaking truth through resilience and fairness.