Dare to be Square West brings old time musicians and dancers to Boise

Dare To Be Square West gathers dancers and old time musicians from across the region annually to learn how to call dances, jam and enjoy carrying on this historic and community-centered art form.

Dancers will swing their partners and do-si-do at the Shrine Social Club and other venues Friday, Nov. 8 through Sunday, Nov. 10. Ava Honey is a local musician, dancer and caller – she helped bring the festival here.

“Boise is just a little bit farther away. But we also have so many community members in Salt Lake, in Wyoming and Montana that I think could really, really pump up the energy here.”

Arlie Sommer / Idaho Commission on the Arts Ava Honey stands on stage at El Korah Shrine – she started her Square Dance caller journey at Dare to be Square Seattle 14 years ago.

Honey started her Square Dance caller journey at Dare to be Square Seattle 14 years ago and now holds regular square dances in Idaho with her band, Idyltime.

“Old-time music is a traditional style of music that comes from the Appalachian area of the United States, and is here from all over the world," she said. "The marriage of old-time music and square dancing is really bringing community all together.”

Old-time music bands from Alaska, Oregon and Idaho will perform as well as Square Dance Caller teachers Phil Jamison from the Appalachian mountains of North Carolina and Susan Michaels from Washington State, both considered legendary by the square dance community.

Arlie Sommer / Idaho Commission on the Arts This weekend's square dance workshops are open for all ages. And if you're not into the dancing part yourself, you can come watch dances and concerts each evening.

“So you can show up and really not know anything at all, and have the guidance of a caller to walk you through the steps.”

Anyone can come, whether you’re into square dancing or not.

“Politics and religion and social beliefs really don't come on the dance floor. It's amazing. It's humanity at its best. I really stand behind that and feel that.”

There will be workshops the whole weekend for any age. The public can also attend dances and concerts each evening.