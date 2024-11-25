Time to find your next great book. Here’s NPR’s 'Books We Love'

It’s that time of year when “Best of…” lists fill our inbox. But more often than not, the lists are more about what didn’t make the cut.

Which is why we adore NPR’s annual Books We Love collection. Have a favorite genre? You’re covered. Want a good crop of suggestions? Not an issue.

“Our main philosophy is, everyone should find a book that they love,” said Andrew Limbong, reporter on NPR’s Arts Desk and host of the Book of the Day podcast. “The great thing is our NPR team has put together this amazing list … and then I’m putting my own personal list. But there are so many wonderful titles for me to put on my read-pile. And it definitely going to be a thing for me during the holidays. Can’t wait.”

Limbong visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about some of their own personal favorites and the joy of putting together one of the most anticipated “Best” lists of the season.

