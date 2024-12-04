Visions of sugar plums visit Morning Edition to preview Ballet Idaho’s Nutcracker

It’s a fair – might we say fairytale? – assumption that on any night in December there are likely hundreds of productions of The Nutcracker all across North America. In fact, it’s hard to imagine a holiday season without the classic ballet.

Gorgeous score. Brilliant costumes. A Whimsical story. But above all, it’s the dancing. For many people, The Nutcracker is their first introduction to ballet; and for young dancers it’s typically their first opportunity to experience performing on a grand stage.

“I was four … maybe five,” said Adrienne Kerr, principal with Ballet Idaho and this year’s Sugarplum Fairy. “For these girls, it’s probably the same."

She flashed a smile at 13-year-old Maria Bounds and 15-year-old Scarlett Fields.

“I was probably five or six,” said Bounds, who this year will be performing in the iconic Children’s March. “It’s one of my favorites because we’ll be dancing with gorgeous ribbons. I’ll also be in the cavalry in a battle scene. And a baker in Act Two.”

“I was likely three or four when I first performed,” said Fields “This year, I will be a Saltwater Taffy Sailor and a Ribbon Candy Fairy. I think this is my 10th year in The Nutcracker.”

