© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Visions of sugar plums visit Morning Edition to preview Ballet Idaho’s Nutcracker

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published December 4, 2024 at 5:14 AM MST
(left to right) Scarlett Fields, Maria Bounds and Adrienne Kerr visit with Morning Edition host George Prentice.
George Prentice, Ballet Idaho
(left to right) Scarlett Fields, Maria Bounds and Adrienne Kerr visit with Morning Edition host George Prentice.

“You’ve been rehearsing for months, and you walk on stage in your costume with the lights … and there’s a satisfaction when it comes together. That’s why I look forward to every Nutcracker season.”

It’s a fair – might we say fairytale? – assumption that on any night in December there are likely hundreds of productions of The Nutcracker all across North America. In fact, it’s hard to imagine a holiday season without the classic ballet.

Gorgeous score. Brilliant costumes. A Whimsical story. But above all, it’s the dancing. For many people, The Nutcracker is their first introduction to ballet; and for young dancers it’s typically their first opportunity to experience performing on a grand stage.

“I was four … maybe five,” said Adrienne Kerr, principal with Ballet Idaho and this year’s Sugarplum Fairy. “For these girls, it’s probably the same."

She flashed a smile at 13-year-old Maria Bounds and 15-year-old Scarlett Fields.

“I was probably five or six,” said Bounds, who this year will be performing in the iconic Children’s March. “It’s one of my favorites because we’ll be dancing with gorgeous ribbons. I’ll also be in the cavalry in a battle scene. And a baker in Act Two.”

“I was likely three or four when I first performed,” said Fields “This year, I will be a Saltwater Taffy Sailor and a Ribbon Candy Fairy. I think this is my 10th year in The Nutcracker.”

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Arts & Culture Ballet IdahoThe Nutcracker
George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
See stories by George Prentice

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate