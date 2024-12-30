© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make your year-end tax-deductible gift today.
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

The fight to preserve Indigenous culture in the face of climate change

Our Living Lands | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published December 30, 2024 at 5:00 AM MST
The Udax̂tan archaeological dig site sits along the Bering Sea coast in Unalaska.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
Our Living Lands
The Udax̂tan archaeological dig site sits along the Bering Sea coast in Unalaska.

Editor's note: This story was produced for Our Living Lands, a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation, and Native Public Media focusing on the impact of climate change on Indigenous communities across the country.

Archeologists at the Udax̂tan archaeological site in Unalaska are racing to protect its historical artifacts before it is destroyed by storms and rising seas. This historical hotspot in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands sits on the Bering Sea coast, exposed to erosion and intense weather.

Scientists expect climate change will make these storms even stronger, putting thousands of similar sites across the country at risk. Protecting these sites is especially important for Indigenous communities looking to preserve their culture and history.
Tags
Arts & Culture Our Living LandsIndigenousClimate Change

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate