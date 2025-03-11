Here’s your first listen to the 25/26 Broadway in Boise season

Tens of thousands of theatergoers have streamed through the doors of The Morrison Center in Boise to attend this year’s Broadway in Boise season which has, thus far, featured Hamilton, Tina and a soon-to-open touring production of Wicked.

“It’s the magic … families are coming together, friends are coming together and they’re making memories,” said Laura Kendall executive director of The Morrison Center.” I really love that about the arts. And we’re so lucky.”

And Kendall says she’s particularly excited for theatergoers to learn about the 2025-26 season. It begins in October when the Tony-winning musical Shucked comes to The Morrison, which will be followed by MJ the Musical, showcasing the music of Michael Jackson, and four more shows.

Kendall visited with George Prentice to unveil the season, talk about a special add-on production and how subscribers, old and new can snap up what will likely be the hottest tickets in town.

