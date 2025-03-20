Boise will screen 'Rewind,' a film about being saved from abuse.

The statistics are unnerving. One of three girls and one of five boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18. And 90% of child sexual abuse victims know their perpetrator.

But time and again, truth wins out. Victims are saved. And each year, child advocacy centers, like St. Luke's Children at Risk Evaluation Services (CARES) conduct medical exams and forensic interviews and serve thousands of Idaho children.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and while there will be numerous events to raise awareness, perhaps the most anticipated is an April 3 screening of the award-winning film Reward at The Flicks, where director Sasha Joseph Neulinger unearthed his own truth and how he ultimately was able to testify against his abusers.

“It enabled me to recognize my own strength and reclaim my power,” said Neulinger. “It helped me understand that in order to truly beat [the beast], the biggest thing I needed to do was figure out how to move forward with my life in an empowered and loving way.”

Tracy Jungman, nurse practitioner at St. Luke’s CARES, says the April 3 screening of Rewind, which will also feature the appearance of Neulinger, should be quite extraordinary.

“This is an incredible opportunity to have Sasha here,” said Jungman. “And I’m so grateful that he and that other children like him, are willing to share their story. We need to bear witness to that and take those lessons.”

Morning Edition host George Prentice visited with Jungman and Neulinger about "Rewind" and the upcoming screening at The Flicks.

