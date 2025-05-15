Here’s your 2025 Idaho Shakespeare Festival preview

For some, it’s the solstice. For others, it’s the end of school or the first dip into the pool. But for a good many, summer truly begins with the launch of a new season at the Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s amphitheater.

“There’s nothing like telling these stories outside,” said Sara Buner, producing artistic director of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival. “There’s nothing quite like starting a story in broad daylight and seeing everybody’s faces … And then, as the night goes on, it gets darker and everything becomes a little bit more sacred. And there we are once again, as a community… an audience and a group of storytellers… And every story arc goes along, going from daylight to darkness, and every night, it creates a spectacular experience.”

The 2025 season begins May 23 with Twelfth Night, directed by Bruner, no less.

“It’s one of my favorite plays. I’ve played Viola, I think, four or five times,” she remembered. And I have such deep adoration for this play. It’s such a joy to get to re-approach it at this point in my life.”

The comedy classic Noises Off will follow, opening June 13. And then comes the Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George, opening July 11. After that is Dial M for Murder, beginning August 8 and then, it will be a return trip to Neverland in Peter and Starcatcher, beginning September 5.

Bruner visited with Morning Edition host George Pentice to preview the season.

