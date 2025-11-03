Here's the 2026 schedule of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival

Twenty first century villains are rank amateurs when compared to history’s most evil. Think of Lady Macbeth, for example? Or Professor Moriarity? Or the Sheriff of Nottingham?

But, of course, every villain requires a hero … or better yet, a heroine. Ms. Sherlock Holmes (you read that right, Ms. Holmes); or Maid Marian?

Indeed, the 50th anniversary season of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival will fill the summer evenings with adventure and derring-do in 2026.

“The Idaho Shakespeare Festival was born in 1977,” said ISF Producing Artistic Director Sara Bruner. “Isn’t that wild? And what better show to kick off our 50th season than a show that has brought us very good luck for many years: 'Macbeth.'”

Not that Macbeth is a party, mind you.

“It’s so juicy, so thrilling, so exciting to watch,” said Bruner. “I love this genre. I’m one of those folks who loves a thriller, loves a mystery. I love the eeriness, the invisible — what lies beneath.”

Bruner will direct 'Macbeth,' which kicks off the 2026 ISF season. And what follows is a fair amount of topsy turvy. "Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson", for example – a gender flip on history’s most famous detective and sidekick. And then there's "The Heart of Robin Hood" where Maid Marian becomes the centerpiece courage.

And adding to all of that is another Stephen Sondheim masterpiece: "Sweeney Todd."

“We love Sondheim,” said Bruner. “He was the greatest writer in musical theater in our time.”

Bruner visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to unveil the 2026 season.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio