Why mentorship matters: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Idaho marks National Mentoring Month
January is National Mentoring Month, a time to focus on the role that consistent, supportive adults can play in the lives of young people.
Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Idaho has been doing this work for decades across the state. The organization pairs volunteers with kids and teens who can benefit from an extra layer of encouragement and connection.
Angela Sanchez is the director of marketing and community engagement for the organization and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.