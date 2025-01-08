© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Happiness and Resilience: A panel discussion with Boise State Public Radio Jan. 21
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Mentoring kids in Idaho with a Big Brother or Big Sister

By Gemma Gaudette
Published January 8, 2025 at 1:35 PM MST
Jay Gironza
/
Flickr

Become a Big! That's the message from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Idaho, which is looking for new adult mentors to help the kids on their waiting list. The group has one vision, helping to make sure every child reaches their full potential with the help of an adult role model.

Angela Sanchez is the Outreach and Marketing Manager of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Idaho joins Idaho Matters to talk about National Mentoring Month and how to easy it is to become a Big.

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

