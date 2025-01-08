Mentoring kids in Idaho with a Big Brother or Big Sister

Become a Big! That's the message from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Idaho, which is looking for new adult mentors to help the kids on their waiting list. The group has one vision, helping to make sure every child reaches their full potential with the help of an adult role model.

Angela Sanchez is the Outreach and Marketing Manager of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Idaho joins Idaho Matters to talk about National Mentoring Month and how to easy it is to become a Big.