Boise State Public Radio Social Media

Social Media Discussion Policy

The following serves as the official social media discussion policy for users of Boise State Public Radio's platforms and tools. All participants in Boise State Public Radio's social networking platforms and other forums are required to follow these rules or be subject to having their comments or account blocked.

If you can't be polite, don't say it. If it's not something you'd want your parents, children, neighbor or boss seeing, then don't post it. Of course we don't want to stifle discussion of controversial issues – some topics require blunt talk and we're not always going to agree with each other. Nonetheless, please try to disagree with being disagreeable. Focus your remarks on positions, not personalities. No personal attacks, name calling, libel, defamation, comments about someone's mother, hate speech, comparisons to notorious dictators – you get the idea. And under no circumstances should you post anything that could be taken as threatening, harassing, bullying, obscene, pornographic, sexist or racist.

Don't use obscenities. Even if the word in question is often used in conversation. We're not going to list the words we object to – you know what they are. Remember, this is a public forum and we want everyone to feel comfortable participating.

Anything you post should be your own work. You're welcome to link to relevant content and to quote limited amounts from other people's work with attribution and any associated copyright notice and consistent with "fair use" principles of copyright law. But that doesn't mean you can copy and paste wholesale.

Please stay on topic. Think of it this way: if you hosted a book club meeting at your home, you wouldn't want someone to show up and insist on discussing reality TV shows.

Respect people's privacy. We love to learn about new and interesting individuals, but most people will not be happy to have their phone numbers or email addresses published. Please do not share another's contact information through Boise State Public Radio's social media networks.

You are welcome to share your ideas and experiences about religion, politics and relevant products or services you've discovered. But this is not a place for advertising, promotion, recruiting, campaigning, lobbying, soliciting or proselytizing. We understand there can be a fine line between discussing and campaigning; please use your best judgement and we will use ours.

Please do not "feed" the trolls. We encourage community members to report abuse by trolls. But we also ask that you not engage with trolls in the comment threads. Reacting to their provocations is exactly what they want. If we see you feeding a troll, we will remove both the troll's comments and your responses.

You are solely responsible for the content you post. Boise State Public Radio is not responsible for the content posted by its users. We do not and cannot review all user content posted on BSPR's social media platforms. However, we have the right (but not the obligation) to review, screen, delete, edit and/or remove any content posted on BSPR's social media platforms that doesn't align with this social media policy.

Commenting on our social media sites means you agree to let Boise State Public Radio use your comments in a variety of ways including on the air.