Climate Changes

John Pabon is a certified expert on sustainability. Following his work with the United Nations, McKinsey, A.C. Nielsen, and as a consultant with BSR, which calls itself, “the world’s largest sustainability-focused business network,” Pabon is also the best-selling author of “The Climate Emergency Journal,” “Sustainability for the Rest of Us,” and the soon-to-be-released in North America, “The Great Greenwashing.”
The alarming signs of climate change are all around us: devastating fires destroying whole communities, new temperature records set only to fall the next year, glaciers disappearing in real time. It's an overwhelming problem, but some have turned to e-bikes as one way to do their part to stave off the worst effects of our still-changing climate.
Changing climate patterns and growing populations are having an impact on all of our lives, but it is also affecting birds and their migration patterns.
Organic materials in landfills is a major contributor to methane emissions, but keeping things like grass clippings, apple cores or paper products out of the regular waste stream is a win for reducing greenhouse gases.
Residential energy use accounts for about 20% of the country's greenhouse gas emissions.
Water is not an unlimited resource, and more attention is being paid to how we use it - especially on thirsty landscaping like non-native grass lawns. What can homeowners do if they're tired of the maintenance and the rising expense of watering their yard?
The toll of climate change is all around us and while the scale of it can be difficult to grasp at an individual scale, some folks in Idaho are choosing to change their diets to reduce their impact on the planet.
More climate change reporting
How does climate change impact the mental health of our kids?
Climate change has many effects on our world, from extreme heat to drought to floods, which in turn affect people, businesses and governments. But climate change also has a profound effect on our kids, especially when it comes to their mental health.
Research shows that wildfires can have major impacts on snowpack
Many people are aware that snowpacks - especially in the late spring - can be a key indicator for the sort of wildfire season that could be coming. Less well known is that wildfires themselves can impact snowpacks, as new research is showing. Past burns can speed melting by as much as 57 percent, and lead to snow packs disappearing up to three weeks faster.
Reports: Winter highs and lows are on the rise due to climate change
Recent reports from Climate Central show that winter’s coldest and warmest temperatures are on the rise, with some particularly dramatic results seen in cities in our region. But even within that broad trend, extreme cold is still very much a possibility.
Boise Mayor McLean's takeaways from the UN Climate Change Conference
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean was invited, along with a select number of U.S. mayors, to participate in the UN Climate Change Conference. McLean says it’s about being “at the table,” not just with leaders of some of the planet’s greatest oil producers, but with leaders who are committed to limit the rise in average global temperatures.