Climate Changes

Th City of Boise welcomes new studentsto its Youth Climate Action Council each school year.
City of Boise, Youth Climate Action Council
Climate Changes

Megafires destroying entire communities. New temperature records being passed – and surpassed – at a startling clip. Glaciers disappearing in real time. The toll of climate change is all around us.

It can be overwhelming for individuals to figure out how to make a difference.

The Boise State Public Radio team reported on how small steps can add up to collective impact.
More climate change reporting
This is an image of tiny snowman on the grass melting in the sun.
Climate change has strong influence on warm winter across Mountain West, study finds
The federal government says this is the nation’s warmest winter on record. And a new study shows human-caused climate change was the driver in many cities, including parts of the Mountain West region.
How does climate change impact the mental health of our kids?
Climate change has many effects on our world, from extreme heat to drought to floods, which in turn affect people, businesses and governments. But climate change also has a profound effect on our kids, especially when it comes to their mental health.
(Left to Right to R) Palina Louangketh, Dr. Bill Weppner, Pat Purdy
City Club of Boise - Communities and a Changing Climate
A forum about how communities in Idaho, rural and urban, are being impacted by climate change.
A map showing snowpacks as of February 9 across the American West
Research shows that wildfires can have major impacts on snowpack
Many people are aware that snowpacks - especially in the late spring - can be a key indicator for the sort of wildfire season that could be coming. Less well known is that wildfires themselves can impact snowpacks, as new research is showing. Past burns can speed melting by as much as 57 percent, and lead to snow packs disappearing up to three weeks faster.
A graph showing steady rises in the coldest annual temperature in Boise.
Reports: Winter highs and lows are on the rise due to climate change
Recent reports from Climate Central show that winter’s coldest and warmest temperatures are on the rise, with some particularly dramatic results seen in cities in our region. But even within that broad trend, extreme cold is still very much a possibility.
A cloud seeding generator using liquid propane at the top of Bogus Basin.
Idaho experiments with new way to boost snowfall in warming world
Silver iodide has been the dominant ingredient for cloud seeding in the West, but it doesn't work so well in warm temperatures.
This is a wide-angle image of a mountain peak dusted with snow on a cloudy day.
Climate change is shriveling critical snowpacks across the Mountain West, study finds
A new study shows human-caused climate change is shrinking snowpacks around the world, raising concerns for regions where communities and industries rely on snow.
A picture of the Idaho Botanical Gardens.
How Idahoans are making a difference in the face of climate change
Figuring out where to start when it comes to tackling climate change can be overwhelming, but people all over Idaho are taking small steps to make a difference.
This is a wide-angle image of a desert landscape in New Mexico. Wildfire smoke is billowing from a mountainside in the center of the image. The sky is blue.
Black voters’ climate concern is high in most of Mountain West
A new report shows Black voters nationwide are very concerned about climate change and more likely to take political action on the issue.
A downed tree being removed from a river. There are two big tree removal machines
Mountain West experts leading federal effort to advance climate change projections
The federal government is spending $7 million to improve climate projections years – and decades – in advance. That’s to help communities and industries better plan for the effects of climate change.
The Boise River while the sun is shining. There are trees lining the sides of the river and you can see more trees in the background.
DEQ is working on a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Idaho
The Climate Pollution Reduction Grant is funded by the EPA with money from the Inflation Reduction Act.
Bloomberg Philanthropies invited, and funded Boise Mayor Lauren McLean's trip to COP28 in Dubai. The trips of a select group of other U.S. mayors were also paid for my Bloomberg.
Boise Mayor McLean's takeaways from the UN Climate Change Conference
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean was invited, along with a select number of U.S. mayors, to participate in the UN Climate Change Conference. McLean says it’s about being “at the table,” not just with leaders of some of the planet’s greatest oil producers, but with leaders who are committed to limit the rise in average global temperatures.