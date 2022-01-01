Katie Kloppenburg

Hello, I’m Katie and I’m a social media enthusiast here at Boise State Public Radio.

Most of my professional experience is in broadcast television, but working in public radio is a fantastic change of pace. I graduated from Boise State in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Public Relations. I’m now working on my Masters Degree from Arizona State in Digital Audience Strategy.

When I’m not working, I’m walking my cats in their backpacks down the Greenbelt or enjoying a cup of coffee at any local place.