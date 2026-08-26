101 – Egyptian Style Belly Dance for Beginners
101 – Egyptian Style Belly Dance for Beginners
101 – Egyptian Style Belly Dance for Beginners
Discover Egyptian Raks Sharki, the classic Egyptian style at the heart of modern belly dance performance. This welcoming beginner course introduces foundational movements including hip work, graceful arms, posture, shimmies, traveling steps, and simple combinations, along with the musicality and expressive qualities that make Egyptian dance so captivating.
No previous dance experience is necessary. This is a four-week course that meets once a week for one hour. The $70 registration fee includes all four classes. Ages 13+. * No class on Oct. 7th) Instructors: Cecilia & Chad Rinn
https://starbellyschoolofdance.com/classes/ols/products/101-egyptian-style-belly-dance-for-beginners-101-rbc-sty-bll1
Yoga for Life
$70
Every week through Oct 21, 2026.
Wednesday: 07:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Wednesday: 07:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Event Supported By
Starbelly School of Dance
2088916609
starbellyschoolofdance@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Cecilia Rinn
starbellyschoolofdance@gmail.com
Yoga for Life
3065 North Cole RoadBoise, Idaho 83704
2086173068
y4lstudio@gmail.com