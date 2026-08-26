101 – Egyptian Style Belly Dance for Beginners

Discover Egyptian Raks Sharki, the classic Egyptian style at the heart of modern belly dance performance. This welcoming beginner course introduces foundational movements including hip work, graceful arms, posture, shimmies, traveling steps, and simple combinations, along with the musicality and expressive qualities that make Egyptian dance so captivating.

No previous dance experience is necessary. This is a four-week course that meets once a week for one hour. The $70 registration fee includes all four classes. Ages 13+. * No class on Oct. 7th) Instructors: Cecilia & Chad Rinn

https://starbellyschoolofdance.com/classes/ols/products/101-egyptian-style-belly-dance-for-beginners-101-rbc-sty-bll1

