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101 – Turkish Style Belly Dance for Beginners

101 – Turkish Style Belly Dance for Beginners

101 – Turkish Style Belly Dance for Beginners

Location: Yoga for Life, 4477 W. Emerald St., Suite C-250, Boise

Discover the vibrant energy, playful spirit, and timeless elegance of Turkish-style belly dance! Inspired by classic American Cabaret traditions, this beginner-friendly course introduces posture, graceful arms, shimmies, hip movements, traveling steps, and simple combinations while exploring the music and joyful performance style associated with Turkish belly dance.
No previous dance experience is necessary. This is a four-week course that meets once a week for one hour. The $70 registration fee includes all four classes. Ages 13+. Instructors: Cecilia & Chad Rinn
https://starbellyschoolofdance.com/classes/ols/products/101--turkish-style-belly-dance-vintage-am-cab--for-very-beginners

Yoga for Life
$70
Every week through Nov 04, 2026.
Wednesday: 07:00 PM - 08:00 PM
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Event Supported By

Starbelly School of Dance
2088916609
starbellyschoolofdance@gmail.com
Full Tilt Boogie L.L.C./Starbelly School of Dance

Artist Group Info

Cecilia Rinn
starbellyschoolofdance@gmail.com
http://www.starbellyshoolofdance.com
Yoga for Life
3065 North Cole Road
Boise, Idaho 83704
2086173068
y4lstudio@gmail.com
https://www.yforl.com