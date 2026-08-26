101 – Turkish Style Belly Dance for Beginners

Location: Yoga for Life, 4477 W. Emerald St., Suite C-250, Boise

Discover the vibrant energy, playful spirit, and timeless elegance of Turkish-style belly dance! Inspired by classic American Cabaret traditions, this beginner-friendly course introduces posture, graceful arms, shimmies, hip movements, traveling steps, and simple combinations while exploring the music and joyful performance style associated with Turkish belly dance.

No previous dance experience is necessary. This is a four-week course that meets once a week for one hour. The $70 registration fee includes all four classes. Ages 13+. Instructors: Cecilia & Chad Rinn

https://starbellyschoolofdance.com/classes/ols/products/101--turkish-style-belly-dance-vintage-am-cab--for-very-beginners

