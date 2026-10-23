1920s Escape Room
1920s Escape Room
1920’s Escape Room: Adults-Only Night at CMIdaho 🎩✨
Grab your significant other or friends, put on your best 1920s attire, and join us for an evening of clues, puzzles, and Gatsby-style intrigue! 🥂
📅 Friday, November 13th
🕡 6:30 to 8:30 PM
📍 Children’s Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
🎟️ $25 per person. Sodas, appetizers, and a welcome drink included, with a cash bar available.
Spots are limited, so sign up early!
Children's Museum of Idaho
25
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Children's Museum of Idaho
(208) 345-1920
info@cmidaho.org
Artist Group Info
Catherine@cmidaho.org
Children's Museum of Idaho
790 S. Progress Ave.Meridian, Idaho 83642
2083451920
info@cmidaho.org