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1920s Escape Room

1920s Escape Room

1920’s Escape Room: Adults-Only Night at CMIdaho 🎩✨

Grab your significant other or friends, put on your best 1920s attire, and join us for an evening of clues, puzzles, and Gatsby-style intrigue! 🥂

📅 Friday, November 13th
🕡 6:30 to 8:30 PM
📍 Children’s Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
🎟️ $25 per person. Sodas, appetizers, and a welcome drink included, with a cash bar available.

Spots are limited, so sign up early!

Children's Museum of Idaho
25
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Children's Museum of Idaho
(208) 345-1920
info@cmidaho.org
http://www.cmidaho.org

Artist Group Info

Catherine@cmidaho.org
Children's Museum of Idaho
790 S. Progress Ave.
Meridian, Idaho 83642
2083451920
info@cmidaho.org
https://www.cmidaho.org