1920s Escape Room

1920’s Escape Room: Adults-Only Night at CMIdaho 🎩✨

Grab your significant other or friends, put on your best 1920s attire, and join us for an evening of clues, puzzles, and Gatsby-style intrigue! 🥂

📅 Friday, November 13th

🕡 6:30 to 8:30 PM

📍 Children’s Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave., Meridian

🎟️ $25 per person. Sodas, appetizers, and a welcome drink included, with a cash bar available.

Spots are limited, so sign up early!