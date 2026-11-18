Calling all professionals, policymakers, educators, and neighbors! Join us at JUMP in downtown Boise, Idaho for a one-day conference designed to deepen your understanding of human rights and strengthen your skills in community minded leadership. Last year, more than 300 people from across Idaho and beyond explored what it means to create a community where Everyone Is Welcome. A welcome is a beginning. It opens the door. Then the harder question arrives: what makes someone want to stay and participate?

Belonging lives in specific moments. It’s the first five minutes of a meeting. It’s the way a new student finds a seat at lunch, or how a congregation learns a newcomer’s name and remembers it the next week. It’s who speaks, who gets interrupted, and who gets asked what they think. None of these moments are small, and none of them are accidental. Each one can be designed, and each one can honor human dignity. At the 2027 Cultivating Compassionate Communities Conference, we’ll spend a day learning how to design them well.