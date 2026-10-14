24th Annual Gebert-Arbaugh Polar Bear Challenge

The Gebert-Arbaugh Polar Bear Challenge is an annual cold plunge event where individuals and teams commit to plunging into the frigid waters of Lucky Peak Reservoir. The event is open to all who are willing to brave the cold for a great cause. Participants often wear costumes, bring team spirit, and raise money through sponsorships.

The challenge is traditionally held in early January at Lucky Peak Reservoir, just outside of Boise, Idaho. Participants register in the morning, enjoy the pre-plunge festivities, and take the plunge late morning or early afternoon.

The Polar Bear Challenge is a peer-to-peer fundraising event benefiting Make-A-Wish® Idaho (MAWI). Participants collect donations from friends, family, and businesses in support of their brave dive into the cold water. These donations help grant life-changing wishes for children with chronic illnesses across Idaho.

Event Details

• Event Name: Gebert-Arbaugh Polar Bear Challenge

• Location: Lucky Peak State Park - Spring Shores Marina (74 Arrowrock Rd, Boise, ID)

• Date & Time: Typically held in early January (registration starts at 10:00 AM, plunge at 11:00 AM)

• Cost/Registration: Free to register and participate; fundraising is encouraged. Donors giving $100 or more receive an official event T-shirt.

• Activities: Costume contests, hot drinks, music, and safety support teams