Please join the Interfaith Food Bank on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, November 26th at 8 a.m. for the 24th Annual Turkey Trot at Lake Tabeaud, 6 miles east of Jackson. Please carpool if you can (do not park in the driveway east of the entrance to the lake, entrance to Pagham Star Ranch). 2.7 mile walk/run once around the lake or 5.4 mile walk/run twice around the lake. Please consider a monetary donation or a bag of non-perishable groceries to help make other families’ holiday just as special. Holiday food items such as stuffing, hot chocolate or other special treats for the upcoming season are also appreciated.