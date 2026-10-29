24th Annual Turkey Trot
24th Annual Turkey Trot
Please join the Interfaith Food Bank on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, November 26th at 8 a.m. for the 24th Annual Turkey Trot at Lake Tabeaud, 6 miles east of Jackson. Please carpool if you can (do not park in the driveway east of the entrance to the lake, entrance to Pagham Star Ranch). 2.7 mile walk/run once around the lake or 5.4 mile walk/run twice around the lake. Please consider a monetary donation or a bag of non-perishable groceries to help make other families’ holiday just as special. Holiday food items such as stuffing, hot chocolate or other special treats for the upcoming season are also appreciated.
Hailey Town Center West
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 26 Nov 2026
Hailey Town Center West
River at CroyHailey, 83333
208-720-7395
haileylibraryfriends@gmail.com