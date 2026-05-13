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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

2SLGBTQIA+ Identity and Language

2SLGBTQIA+ Identity and Language

This training is for humans who care for other humans. LGBTQIA2S+ healing and belonging are not niche concerns, they are essential to building communities where people can actually be safe, seen, and supported. This training offers practical, compassionate guidance for weaving affirmation, dignity, and belonging into community care across education, organizations, and healing spaces.

Spaceport
$50
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Boise Experiential Therapy Collective
9862059514
ali@boiseexperientialtherapy.com
boiseexperientialtherapy.com

Artist Group Info

ali@boiseexperientialtherapy.com
Spaceport
112 E 33rd st
Garden City, Idaho 83714
9862059514
ali@boiseexperientialtherapy.com
boiseexperientialtherapy.com