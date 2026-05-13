2SLGBTQIA+ Identity and Language
2SLGBTQIA+ Identity and Language
This training is for humans who care for other humans. LGBTQIA2S+ healing and belonging are not niche concerns, they are essential to building communities where people can actually be safe, seen, and supported. This training offers practical, compassionate guidance for weaving affirmation, dignity, and belonging into community care across education, organizations, and healing spaces.
Spaceport
$50
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Boise Experiential Therapy Collective
9862059514
ali@boiseexperientialtherapy.com
Artist Group Info
ali@boiseexperientialtherapy.com
Spaceport
112 E 33rd stGarden City, Idaho 83714
9862059514
ali@boiseexperientialtherapy.com