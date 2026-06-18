Get ready for Giraffe Laugh's 3rd Annual Little Swings Fore Big Dreams Golf Tournament! A day of friendly competition and big-hearted giving.

All proceeds go directly toward helping our local children thrive through affordable and high-quality child care and early education. Let’s tee up strong futures for children across the Treasure Valley!

Event Details:

- Friday, August 21st

- Eagle Hills Golf Course

- Registration & Breakfast - 7:30 AM

- Shotgun start - 9:00 AM