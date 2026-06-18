3rd Annual Little Swings Fore Big Dreams Golf Tournament
3rd Annual Little Swings Fore Big Dreams Golf Tournament
Get ready for Giraffe Laugh's 3rd Annual Little Swings Fore Big Dreams Golf Tournament! A day of friendly competition and big-hearted giving.
All proceeds go directly toward helping our local children thrive through affordable and high-quality child care and early education. Let’s tee up strong futures for children across the Treasure Valley!
Event Details:
- Friday, August 21st
- Eagle Hills Golf Course
- Registration & Breakfast - 7:30 AM
- Shotgun start - 9:00 AM
Eagle Hills Golf Course
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers
2089545456
info@giraffelaugh.org
Artist Group Info
marketing@giraffelaugh.org
Eagle Hills Golf Course
605 N Edgewood LnEagle, Idaho 83616
208-713-4577
lee@thegivingteeidaho.org