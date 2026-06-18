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3rd Annual Little Swings Fore Big Dreams Golf Tournament

3rd Annual Little Swings Fore Big Dreams Golf Tournament

Get ready for Giraffe Laugh's 3rd Annual Little Swings Fore Big Dreams Golf Tournament! A day of friendly competition and big-hearted giving.

All proceeds go directly toward helping our local children thrive through affordable and high-quality child care and early education. Let’s tee up strong futures for children across the Treasure Valley!

Event Details:
- Friday, August 21st
- Eagle Hills Golf Course
- Registration & Breakfast - 7:30 AM
- Shotgun start - 9:00 AM

Eagle Hills Golf Course
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers
2089545456
info@giraffelaugh.org
https://giraffelaugh.org/

Artist Group Info

marketing@giraffelaugh.org
Eagle Hills Golf Course
605 N Edgewood Ln
Eagle, Idaho 83616
208-713-4577
lee@thegivingteeidaho.org
https://second-chance-charity-classic.perfectgolfevent.com/