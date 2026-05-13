4th of July FREE Music Festival

Celebrate 250 years of independence the mountain way.

Settle in for a full day of live music with a free, mountainside festival that keeps the energy high and the vibe easy. This year’s lineup features Bridges & Barr, Don Hurt Band, and Bread & Circus, bringing a mix of sounds that carry you from afternoon hangs to evening dancing. Grab a cold beer, explore a variety of food options, and find your spot on the lawn. With games and face painting for the kids, it’s just as fun for families as it is for music lovers.