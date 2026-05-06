Adult Bike Safety Classes

This two-part Bike Safety Workshop series will help you ride with confidence to support a more sustainable, climate-friendly city. Attend both classes, and you'll be eligible to apply for a $400 rebate towards an e-bike.

This is a two-part series. You must register for both Part 1 and Part 2 to participate and qualify for the rebate. Part 1 is on Thursday, June 4, and part 2 is on Thursday, June 11.

Boise residents who are 18+ and attend both classes will be eligible to apply for a $400 rebate toward an e-bike. Those who are income-qualified or require an adaptive e-bike will receive priority and a $700 rebate.