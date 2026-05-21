Adult Improv Class - Foundations

Welcome to Improv 101 - the gateway to changing your life!

This class is AWESOME! Focusing on skills applicable both on and off stage, this class will help you live your best life - and it's concise, organized, full of learning, and fun. Each class covers a distinct topic - some of these skills include building ensemble, giving and taking focus, object work, and, one of the most crucial fundamentals of improv, the concept of "yes, and." You will walk away a better YOU!

Experience is not necessary, but always welcome. We pride ourselves on offering a level and nurturing playing field. Improv Classes with CSz Boise are a fun, supportive way to learn improvisational thinking, gain self-confidence, develop crucial soft skills, and meet new people.

8 sessions - Two hours once a week - Followed by an optional student showcase.

Pricing Philosophy: We believe improv changes lives, and we want our classrooms full to maximize our impact! That is why we offer as many enrollment options as possible. Whether it is through flexible payment arrangements, reduced overall tuition, or finding a creative trade that works for you WE'VE GOT YOUR BACK. Please don't hesitate to reach out if you have questions.

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3746471-0?pid=11495

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3746471-2?pid=11495

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3746471-3?pid=11495

Price:

Resigration: USD 270.00

Category: Classes / Courses | Creative and Performing Arts

Date and Time: 14th September 2026 at 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 West Franklin Road #A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States