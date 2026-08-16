AHH!BBA: A Tribute to Brian David Gilbert and ABBA

1970s pop sensation ABBA? Contemporary comedian and musician Brian David Gilbert? Halloween? Perhaps all three?

Prepare for a night of camp and tease at the Balcony Club in downtown Boise!

Featuring drag, burlesque, and cabaret acts inspired by BDG's 2021 EP AHHH!BBA!

Tickets start at $15 per person, with tables available for more intimate double dates or larger parties for the whole crew.

Doors 7:00

Show 8:00

21+