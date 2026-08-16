© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AHH!BBA: A Tribute to Brian David Gilbert and ABBA

AHH!BBA: A Tribute to Brian David Gilbert and ABBA

1970s pop sensation ABBA? Contemporary comedian and musician Brian David Gilbert? Halloween? Perhaps all three?

Prepare for a night of camp and tease at the Balcony Club in downtown Boise!

Featuring drag, burlesque, and cabaret acts inspired by BDG's 2021 EP AHHH!BBA!

Tickets start at $15 per person, with tables available for more intimate double dates or larger parties for the whole crew.

Doors 7:00
Show 8:00

21+

The Balcony Club
15-80
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Irish Lashes
irishlashes@gmail.com
www.IrishLashes.com
The Balcony Club
150 N 8th St #226
Boise, Idaho 83702
2089853426
https://www.thebalconyclub.com/