Join your neighbors for an AI Reality Check, part of a nationwide campaign about what AI means for our jobs, our kids, and our future.

In a short, plain-language presentation, we'll look at what AI really is, the risks it creates, and commonsense steps we can take to keep humans in control. Expect real audience participation, practical ways to take action, and no jargon. You don't need any AI expertise to join.

Humans in Control is a cross-partisan movement for commonsense AI rules.

Register here: https://luma.com/b9sv5yhz