AI Reality Check
AI Reality Check
Join your neighbors for an AI Reality Check, part of a nationwide campaign about what AI means for our jobs, our kids, and our future.
In a short, plain-language presentation, we'll look at what AI really is, the risks it creates, and commonsense steps we can take to keep humans in control. Expect real audience participation, practical ways to take action, and no jargon. You don't need any AI expertise to join.
Humans in Control is a cross-partisan movement for commonsense AI rules.
Register here: https://luma.com/b9sv5yhz
Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
PauseAI Boise
Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church
1500 E. Wright St.Boise, Idaho 83706