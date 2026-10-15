© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AI Reality Check

AI Reality Check

Join your neighbors for an AI Reality Check, part of a nationwide campaign about what AI means for our jobs, our kids, and our future.

In a short, plain-language presentation, we'll look at what AI really is, the risks it creates, and commonsense steps we can take to keep humans in control. Expect real audience participation, practical ways to take action, and no jargon. You don't need any AI expertise to join.

Humans in Control is a cross-partisan movement for commonsense AI rules.

Register here: https://luma.com/b9sv5yhz

Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

PauseAI Boise
Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church
1500 E. Wright St.
Boise, Idaho 83706