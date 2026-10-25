AI Slop is Dead. AI "Fine" is Deadly.

Plenty of people still say AI produces bad work. Travis Franklin thinks the bigger risk is AI work that is fine. Bad creative gets tossed quickly. Fine creative looks ready to ship, gets approved, and can take your job.

Travis spent nearly 30 years leading marketing and creative teams for community and national brands. He is now the founder of Bar 9 AI, where he builds AI systems for clients that write copy and build landing pages. None of them ship without a person in the loop.

This is a short, honest conversation about where AI systems help, where they fall down, and why the gap between fine and finished (your judgment and taste) is now the most valuable thing you bring to a project.

Hosted by Boise Creative Professionals Community (BCPC). BCPC meetups are free and open to Boise-area creative professionals at every experience level. New faces are always welcome.

RSVP on Meetup: https://www.meetup.com/boisegdg/events/316173879/