America 250: First Thursdays at JUMP — We the People: Becoming American

Join us for an evening of live storytelling featuring the voices of Americans whose journey to the U.S. started with displacement.

Explore Idaho's resettlement history, hear firsthand accounts from storytellers representing Ukraine, Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, and experience the cultural heritages they continue to carry with them as they contribute to the American experiment.

Come early (doors open at 5 p.m.!) to explore Boise Public Library's Excitetrike and check out books, games, and activities!

This event is free and open to everyone, with registration encouraged.

This event is presented by the City of Boise in partnership with the Idaho Office for Refugees and hosted at JUMP, part of the City of Boise's America 250 celebration. For a full schedule of city-sponsored America 250 events, visit cityofboise.org/America250.

EVENT SCHEDULE

5:00 p.m. Drinks & small bites available for purchase (optional)

6:30 p.m. Program begins (6th Floor, Pioneer Room)

PARKING

To access JUMP, we encourage you to use public transportation or carpool. Paid parking options are limited at JUMP and ParkBOI facilities. Plan ahead!

QUESTIONS

For more information, email artsandhistory@cityofboise.org or call 208-608-7050.

ACCESSIBILITY

The City of Boise is committed to ensuring equal access to all public meetings, programs, and services. Reasonable accommodations and effective communication—such as ASL interpretation, materials in alternative formats and language access—are available at no cost to facilitate participation. To request an accommodation, please contact us at CommunityEngagement@cityofboise.org or call 208-972-8500, TTY: 711.