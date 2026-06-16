America 250 Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration

Join the City of Boise for a special edition of the event as we commemorate 250 years of American history and celebrate America’s future. In addition to the annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration at dusk in Ann Morrison Park, enjoy a free patriotic performance from the Boise Philharmonic to start the evening, followed by a spectacular drone show that will light up the sky over the park.

Enjoy food and drink vendors, cool off in the red, white & blue fountain, plus more. Mark your calendar and make memories with the entire family in beautiful Ann Morrison Park on July 4, 2026!